Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: BSEB to release admit card TODAY at secondary.biharboardonline.com

File photo

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to release the admit card for Class 10 compartment cum special exam today (April 22, 2022). The Bihar Board 10th compartment admit card 2022 are for practicals, internal assessment, and theory examination. Once released, BSEB Class 10 admit card can be downloaded through the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The compartmental-cum-special exam is scheduled to be held from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The Bihar Board 10th compartment exam 2022 will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. 15 minutes of extra time will be provided to the students before the commencement of the exam to read and understand the question paper.

Also Read: MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE expected to release class 10th, 12th results by THIS date, know how to download marksheet

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official website-secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the home page, click on BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the BSEB Class 10 Compartment Admit Card 2022

BSEB Bihar Board class 12 practical exams were scheduled to be held from April 18 to 20, 2022. Whereas, Bihar Board Inter (theory) compartment exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 4, 2022.