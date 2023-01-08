Search icon
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 admit card OUT: When and how to check here

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2023 admit card has been released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2023 out | Photo: PTI

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board class 10th exam 2023 admit card today (January 8). The Bihar class 10 board exam 2023 admit card can be downloaded from the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board has directed the school authorities to download and distribute the BSEB matric admit card 2023 by January 15.

Bihar Board Class 10: Theory exams dates

As per the schedule, the Board will conduct the practical exams from January 19 to January 21, 2023. The Bihar board class 10 theory exams 2022-23 are scheduled to be held between February 14 to February 22, 2023.

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Now, look for the link that reads, ‘Bihar Board 10th admit card 2023’.
  • Enter the school code, Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, and Date of Birth (dd/MM/yyyy). Now, Click on the ‘Search’ button.
  • Your BSEB matric admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
