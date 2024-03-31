Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 Topper list: Shivankar Kumar tops Bihar Matric result

The results of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 were announced on March 31 (Sunday).

The results of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 were announced on March 31 (Sunday). The top scorers' names and pass percentages were also declared. Shivankar has topped the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2024 with 489 out of 500 marks.

Shivankar Kumar has topped the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 with 489 marks followed by Adarsh Kumar at second position and Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar, Palak Kumari and Shazia Parveen at third position.

Rank 1 topper will get Rs 1 lakh, one laptop, and 1 kindle ebook reader. Second rank topper will get Rs 75,000, 1 laptop, one Kindle eBook reader. Third rank holders will get Rs 50,000, one laptop and kindle ebook reader and 4th to 10th rankholders will get - Rs 10,000, one laptop, one kindle.

The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024. Nearly 16.4 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board Class 10th Exam 2024. The exam was conducted at 1,548 exam centres in two sessions. The first session exams were held between 9:30 AM and 12:45 PM, while the second shift exams were conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Websites to Check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,

results.biharboardonline.com,

biharboardonline.com,

secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Go to Bihar board and then select class 10 result

Step 3: Fill in the required information

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.