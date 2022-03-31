Search icon
Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 to be declared TODAY: Know when, where, how to check Bihar matric result online

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to release BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 for class 10th today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to release BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 for class 10th today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, According to the official announcement, BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result will be declared at 1 pm today. Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: 

biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes 

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

