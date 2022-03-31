Bihar Board BSEB class 10th Result 2022: Bihar matric result to be declared SHORTLY at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 latest Update: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to declare BSEB Bihar Board class 10th Result 2022 shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Nearly, 17 lakh students who took the BSEB Bihar Board class 10th exam 2022 are eagerly waiting for the results.

Earlier, BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result was scheduled to be declared at 1 pm today. However, BSEB has informed that the Bihar board Matric result declaration time has been delayed. The results will be declared today at 3 pm, not 1 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board will announce the toppers, pass percentage and other result-related information in the press conference. The press conference will start at 3 pm today.

Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. BSEB Bihar Board Matric exams were held from February 17 to February 24, 2022

Steps to Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes or other required details

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in