Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022: Know when, where, how to check result online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the result of BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th exam 2022 anytime soon. As per media reports, Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 will be declared latest by March end (by March 31). However, the official date has not been announced yet for BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022.

Once released, the students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

BSEB has already declared the results of the Bihar Class 12 board exams 2022 on its official website on March 16, 2022. The BSEB Bihar Class 12 results 2022 were announced by the State Education Minister via a press conference at 3:25 pm on March 16, 2022. After the announcement, the scores were made available for the students on the official website of the Bihar Board.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the BSEB Class 12 board exams 2022 is 80.15 per cent. The pass percentage has increased as compared to last year when it stood at just 78.04 per cent across all the courses.

Last year, the pass percentage of class 10 was 78.17% as compared to pass percentage in 2020 --80.59%.

Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: Check last Five Years' Pass Percentage

2021: 78.17%

2020: 80.59%

2019: 80.73%

2018: 68.89%

2017: 50.12%

2016: 44.66%.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.