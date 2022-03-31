Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED: BSEB to release re-evaluation details soon

Bihar Board BSEB class 10th Result 2022 latest Update: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared BSEB Bihar Board class 10th Result 2022 today (March 31) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who are not happy with Class 10 marks. Can apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. The BSEB is likely to release revaluation details soon.

Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 Matric exam, and Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur got second ranks.

Eight students have been placed in the top 5 ranks. While 47 students have been placed in the top 10 ranks of Bihar board Class 10 result released today.

The overall pass percentage of BSEB Class 10 Result Bihar board is 79.88 per cent.

How to Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in