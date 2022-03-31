Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED at onlinebseb.in - Get direct link here

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 latest Update: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared BSEB Bihar Board class 10th Result 2022 today (March 31) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. A total of 79.88 percent students has cleared Bihar Matric examination. Nearly, 17 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the BSEB Bihar Board class 10th exam 2022 result.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 79.88%. Ramayani Roy of Patel High School, Aurangabad has topped the BSEB matric exam with 97.4%. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has announced the results at the press conference today.

Also Read: Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED, 79.88% pass - Check result at onlinebseb.in

Earlier, BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result was scheduled to be declared at 1 pm today. However, BSEB has informed that the Bihar board Matric result declaration time has been delayed. The results will be declared today at 3 pm, not 1 pm.

How to Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in