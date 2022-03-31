Bihar Board BSEB class 10th Result 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: Simple steps to download marksheet

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 latest Update: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to declare BSEB Bihar Board class 10th Result 2022 at 3 pm today (March 31) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Nearly, 17 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the BSEB Bihar Board class 10th exam 2022 result.

Earlier, BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result was scheduled to be declared at 1 pm today. However, BSEB has informed that the Bihar board Matric result declaration time has been delayed. The results will be declared today at 3 pm, not 1 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board will announce the toppers, pass percentage and other result-related information in the press conference. The press conference to start at 3 pm today.

Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

How to Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in