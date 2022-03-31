Headlines

Bihar Board BSEB class 10th Result 2022: Bihar matric result to be declared at 3pm

Bihar Board BSEB class 10th Result 2022: 17 lakh students are waiting for the BSEB class 10th result.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

Bihar Board BSEB class 10th Result 2022 latest Update: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to release BSEB Bihar Board class 10th Result 2022 soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Nearly, 17 lakh students are waiting for the BSEB class 10th Result. According to the official announcement, BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result will be declared at 1 pm today. However, Bihar board Matric result declaration time has been delayed. The results will be declared today at 3 pm, not 1 pm, the BSEB has confirmed.

Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

How to Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes 

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: 

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

