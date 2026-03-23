EDUCATION

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girl students outperform boys with 84.09 pass percentage, check state wise toppers list here

The Bihar Board has released its class 12th Result 2026 on its official website and this year girls have outshined boys in their performance. With 85.19% pass percentage this year, 19 out of 26 toppers have been girls.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 saw girls outperforming boys

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