Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Class 12 results for Science, Commerce, Arts are out; check toppers' list here
Air Canada Collision: Two pilots dead after flight rams truck at New York's LaGuardia airport, details here
Dhurandhar 2 in trouble, Ranveer Singh's film hurts Sikhs' sentiments? Shiv Sena leader slams Aditya Dhar's movie for this reason
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Education Minister Sunil Kumar to declare scores shortly: here's how to check
MS Dhoni to play IPL till 60? Ex-CSK captain's chat with Sivakarthikeyan goes viral, watch
Dhurandhar 2 singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up about singing with Satinder Sartaaj: Calls it 'dream come true' moment for her
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Jaya Prada applauds Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, hits back at criticism: ‘It’s very easy to say bad things’
The Shift Towards Amenities rich living: how NBR Group, Bengaluru is redefining the modern home
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Bhagat Singh statue, inaugurates restored 'Historic Courtroom' on Shaheed Diwas
Air Canada Collision: Montreal-New York flight collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport runway, several injured
EDUCATION
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 results 2026 for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—simultaneously at 13:45 (IST) on March 23, 2026. According to reports, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.19%. Girls have scored 86.23%, while boys have scored 84.09%.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 results 2026 for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—simultaneously at 13:45 (IST) on March 23, 2026. According to reports, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.19%. Girls have scored 86.23%, while boys have scored 84.09%.