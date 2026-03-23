EDUCATION

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Class 12 results for Science, Commerce, Arts are out; check toppers' list here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 results 2026 for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—simultaneously at 13:45 (IST) on March 23, 2026. According to reports, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.19%. Girls have scored 86.23%, while boys have scored 84.09%.

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