Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 to be declared TODAY at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – Check confirmed date and time

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to release BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022 for class 10th today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, According to the official announcement, BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result will be declared at 1 pm today.

Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. However, before the link is activated, the board will hold a press conference to make the announcement.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.