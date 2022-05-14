Search icon
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartmental Answer Key 2022 released, know how to raise objection

Candidates can check the Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Compartmental cum special exams key on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

File photo

Bihar Board Matric Compartmental exams answer key 2022 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today (May 14, 2022). Students can check the Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Compartmental cum special exams key through the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The compartmental-cum-special exams were held from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The Bihar Board 10th compartment exam 2022 was conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. 15 minutes of extra time was provided to the students before the commencement of the exam to read and understand the question paper.

Candidates can also raise objections on this Matric Compartmental cum Special exam answer key. The last date to raise objections on BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key is May 16, 2022.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartmental Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on the 'Matric login' link and then click on the answer key link
  3. Enter your required details to login.
  4. BSEB 10th Answer Key for compartment exams cum special exams will be available.
  5. Download and print a copy for future references.

 

