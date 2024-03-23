Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 DECLARED, direct link here

Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from ED custody

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

‘I am not for charity’: Anurag Kashyap is 'tired of helping newcomers', says he will charge Rs 1 lakh for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Amy Jackson kisses Ed Westwick, shares romantic photos from engagement dinner party: ‘Let the celebration begin'

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

7 IITians that are CEOs of Billion Dollar companies

Meet Mughal Emperor who used to drink Gangajal everyday

Meet wives and girlfriends of CSK players

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

‘I am not for charity’: Anurag Kashyap is 'tired of helping newcomers', says he will charge Rs 1 lakh for…

Not Priyamani, but this actress was first choice opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, got replaced because...

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

HomeEducation

Education

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Candidates can download their Class 12 board scorecard on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 01:17 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bihar School Examination Board is to declare the result of the BSEB Bihar Board class 12th exam 2024 today, March 23, 2024. The Bihar board 12th result will be announced shortly at 1.30 pm. Candidates can download their Class 12 board scorecard on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com.

On February 1–12, 2024, the Intermediate or BSEB Class 12 board examination was conducted. Examinations were held in February 2024 for the Arts, Science, and Commerce disciplines. The practical examination for Inter was conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2024, in the state.

Bihar board 12th result 2024: Result websites

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th Result 2024: How to Check

  • Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link 
  • A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED

'Jittery, nervous, excited': Rishabh Pant shares his emotions as he prepares for his return to IPL 2024

US expresses concerns over 2024 Pakistan general elections, rubbishes Imran Khan's cipher allegation

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

Watch: MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture for CSK's support staff ahead of IPL 2024 opener goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement