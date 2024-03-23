Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Candidates can download their Class 12 board scorecard on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar School Examination Board is to declare the result of the BSEB Bihar Board class 12th exam 2024 today, March 23, 2024. The Bihar board 12th result will be announced shortly at 1.30 pm. Candidates can download their Class 12 board scorecard on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com.

On February 1–12, 2024, the Intermediate or BSEB Class 12 board examination was conducted. Examinations were held in February 2024 for the Arts, Science, and Commerce disciplines. The practical examination for Inter was conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2024, in the state.

Bihar board 12th result 2024: Result websites

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th Result 2024: How to Check