Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 released: Here's how you can download BSEB Inter results 2023

The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 was announced today, March 21, on the official website, biharboardonline.gov.in. According to the most recent notification, students who took the Bihar Board 12 th examination can visit the official website.

Anand Kishor, the chairman of the BSEB, was present when the Bihar Education Minister announced the outcome. Bihar Board Inter Toppers 2023 are also disclosed along with the outcome. About 13.18 lakh students who registered for the Bihar Board class 12 exams finally got their wait over. At 1,464 exam sites, the tests were given from February 1 to February 11, 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 released: Here's how to download BSEB class 12th results

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the link to the Bihar 12th Result.

Step 3: Enter your BSEB Roll Code and Roll Number to log in on the following window.

Step 4: Online Download of Bihar Board Results.

Step 5: After reviewing their online results, candidates can download their grade sheet.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 released: Direct Links

Link 1 and Link 2

Now, according to reports, the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB website has crashed due to high usage. Via DigiLocker, students can contact the Bihar Board or view their grade report. Here are some methods for checking the 2023 BSEB Class 12 Results.