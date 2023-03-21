Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Saumya Sharma, farmer's daughter shines as topper in commerce stream; scores 95% | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Today, March 21, 2023, the Bihar Board 12th grade results were announced. The Bihar Board was the first board in the nation to hold board exams, prepare for them, and announce the results in under 26 days. In all, 82.74 students from the arts stream passed the BSEB inter exam, 93.35 students from the commerce stream passed, and 83.93 students from the science stream passed.

More than 83.7% of pupils this year passed the test. On the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, students can view the 2023 results for the 12th board test.

Who is Saumya Sharma?

With 475 points, Saumya Sharma, an Aurangabad district native and the daughter of a farmer, has bagged topper's place from commerce stream. Saumya, a resident of the hamlet of Jakhim Padariya in the Rafiganj block of the Aurangabad district, is from the rural area of Bihar.

Her mother is a homemaker, while her father Ravindra Sharma is a farmer. Saumya Sharma reportedly attended coaching lessons at Hariom Commerce Courses on Maharajganj Road while residing in the Aurangabad neighbourhood of Shri Krishna Nagar. According to Aaj Tak report, Saumya Sharma attends Sachchidanand Sinha College in Aurangabad.

Since she was a young girl, Saumya Sharma has had the ambition to succeed in school and bring honour to her community and state. Saumya has received tutoring from the institution for a number of years, according to the director of coaching Anil Kumar Singh. She put a lot of effort into her studies and hopes to one day bring honour.

Who is Rajneesh Pathak, another topper from Commerce stream?

Rajneesh Kumar Pathak, who received 475 out of a possible 500, tied for first place with Saumya Sharma in the 12th commerce stream. 49,155 students registered for the commerce stream of the Bihar Board 12th test this year; 46,180 of them passed, while 2,969 did not. Out of 17,073 girls, 16,457 (96.39%) passed, compared to 32,082 guys who received 29,723 (92.65%) passes.

Bihar Board class 12th toppers to receive rewards

Together with a laptop and a Kindle e-reader, toppers will also receive Rs 1 lakh as reward money. Although the third-place candidate will receive Rs 50,000, a laptop, and a Kindle e-book reader, the second-place winner will receive Rs 75,000, a laptop, and both devices. In addition, the candidates who placed fourth, fifth, and sixth in each of the three streams in the intermediate exams will receive Rs. 15,000 and a laptop each.