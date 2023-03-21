Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8% (photo: Twitter)

Bihar Board 12th topper 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB inter-board exam result 2023. The result was declared at 2 pm on Tuesday. This year, over 83.7 per cent of students have cleared the exam. Students can check the 12th board exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In the science stream, Ayushi Nandan has topped this year. She scored 474 marks out of 500 which is 94.8 percent. She is a student of R Lal College in the Khagaria district of Bihar. Ayushi is a resident of Mansi Matihani in Khagaria district. Ayushi had earlier secured 9th rank in the matriculation examination, News18 reported. Her father is a farmer.

Moreover, the Commerce stream has been topped by Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak. Both the students scored 475 marks or 95% marks. Purnia’s Mohnisha became the topper in the Arts stream.

A total of 82.74 passed the BSEB inter result in the arts stream, 93.35 per cent cleared the exam in the commerce stream, and 83.93 have cleared in the science stream. This year, the Bihar board class 12 exam commenced from February 1 to 11.

