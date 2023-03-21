Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 declared; Check direct link of BSEB Inter results here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 to be declared at 2 pm today; check BSEB Inter results with direct link

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 on March 21st. The BSEB Inter Result 2023 will be announced in a press conference around 2 pm by the board authorities. This year, over 13 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board class 12th examination. The candidates can access their Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2023 on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, as well as on third-party websites.

However, it is recommended that candidates verify their scorecards on the official website to ensure accuracy. The exam for class 12th or intermediate was held from February 1st to February 14th.

The declaration of the BSEB 12th result 2023 has been eagerly anticipated by the students who have been waiting for their results since the completion of the exams. The BSEB ensures that the results are declared in a timely and efficient manner to enable the students to plan their future academic pursuits. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and other necessary details ready to check their results on the official website without any hassle. Check out this direct link to view Bihar Board 12th result 2023: link 1 or link 2.

Read more: IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 Scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to download, validity