Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023: BSEB to conduct Class 12th exams starting today, check steps to download admit card

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is all set to conduct the BSEB Class 12th exam 2023 from today - February 1, 2023. Before the exam begins, the Bihar board has shared a list of guidelines for students. The exam will be conducted in two sittings. The first shift exam will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm and the second shift exam will be conducted between 1:45 pm and 5 pm. BSEB has also given a unique ID to every student and entry can be ensured by the same.

BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on 'Student Section' on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the Intermediate section and click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on the search button

Step 5: The BSEB 12th Admit Card 2023 will now be displayed.

Step 6: Click on the 'Download’ button and save the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future use.