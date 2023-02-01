Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023: BSEB to conduct Class 12th exams starting today, check steps to download admit card

BSEB has also given a unique ID to every student and entry can be ensured by the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023: BSEB to conduct Class 12th exams starting today, check steps to download admit card
File Photo

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is all set to conduct the BSEB Class 12th exam 2023 from today - February 1, 2023. Before the exam begins, the Bihar board has shared a list of guidelines for students. The exam will be conducted in two sittings. The first shift exam will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm and the second shift exam will be conducted between 1:45 pm and 5 pm. BSEB has also given a unique ID to every student and entry can be ensured by the same. 

BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2023: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on 'Student Section' on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the Intermediate section and click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on the search button 

Step 5: The BSEB 12th Admit Card 2023 will now be displayed.

Step 6: Click on the 'Download’ button and save the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future use. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Stunning photos of Mukesh Ambani's future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone users facing major WhatsApp privacy issue
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.