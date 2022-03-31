Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Updates: Matric result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Updates: Students can check result on biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022: The result for BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result will be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at 1 pm today. 

Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. However, before the link is activated, the board will hold a press conference to make the announcement.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: 

biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Read: Bihar Board BSEB class 10th Result 2022: Bihar matric result to be declared at 3pm

How to Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes 

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

