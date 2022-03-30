Bihar Board 10th result 2022 soon: Know BSEB matric result date, where, how to download mark sheet

It is expected that BSEB will release the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 by Thursday, March 31.

Thousands of students are waiting for the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB to announce the BSEB Matric Class 10 board exam result. It is expected that BSEB will release the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 by Thursday, March 31.

Once announced, students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the following websites -

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

BSEB has already declared the results of the Bihar Class 12 board exams 2022 on its official website on March 16, 2022. The BSEB Bihar Class 12 results 2022 were announced by the State Education Minister via a press conference at 3:25 pm on March 16, 2022. After the announcement, the scores were made available for the students on the official website of the Bihar Board.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the BSEB Class 12 board exams 2022 is 80.15 per cent. The pass percentage has increased as compared to last year when it stood at just 78.04 per cent across all the courses.

Last year, the pass percentage of class 10 was 78.17% as compared to pass percentage in 2020 --80.59%.