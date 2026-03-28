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Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years

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Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years

Madhuri Dixit takes commercial property on rent in Mumbai for Rs 2.81 crore

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: No release today, check expected date, steps to download scorecard

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: No release today, check expected date, steps to do

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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: No release today, check expected date, steps to download scorecard

Students waiting for the Bihar Board Class 10th 2026 result are required to wait little longer as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said the result will not be released today, March 28, 2026. After a social media post claimed that the results would be announced at 1:30 pm today, the BSEB issued clarification, advising students not to rely on unofficial information.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: No release today, check expected date, steps to download scorecard
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    Students waiting for the Bihar Board Class 10th 2026 result are required to wait a little longer as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said the result will not be released today, March 28, 2026. After a social media post claimed that the results would be announced at 1:30 pm today, the BSEB issued a clarification, advising students not to rely on unofficial information.

    What is the expected release date for the Bihar Board Class 10th 2026 result?

    Over the past few years, the Bihar School Examination Board has consistently released the Class 10th result in the last week of March. Back in 2025, the results were announced on March 29 at 12:15 PM, while in the preceding three years, they were declared on March 31. Following the pattern, it is expected that the Class 10 results will likely be declared on March 30 or 31. While an official confirmation is still awaited, there is a strong possibility of the results being declared on March 30. Hence, students are required to be regularly aware of the board's official announcement on their official site and its X (formerly Twitter). 

    The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across multiple examination centres in the state. Meanwhile, BSEB recently declared the Class 12 or Intermediate results on March 23, 2026; the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 85.19%.

    Where and how to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026:

    When declared, the students can access their results on the following official websites:

    • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    • biharboardonline.com
    • results.biharboardonline.com


    BSEB Class 10th result 2026: Steps to download scorecard

    • Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com, results.biharboardonline.com
    • Click on the BSEB 10th Result 2026 link
    •  Enter your roll code and roll number
    •  Press submit to view your result
    • Download the scorecard and take a printout
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    Madhuri Dixit takes 731 sq ft commercial property on rent in Mumbai for whopping sum of Rs 2.81 crore over five years
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