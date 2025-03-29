Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Students who appeared for the exam can check their mark sheets at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com once they are released.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the result of Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2025 today, March 29, at 12 pm. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

The results will be officially released by Shri Sunil Kumar, Education Minister of Bihar, in the presence of Shri S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, and Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee.

The dates of the Bihar Board Class 10 BSEB matric exam were February 17–25. A total of 15.85 lakh students took the BSEB Class 10 exams. On March 6, the matric exam BSEB answer keys were released. The last date was March 10 to raise any challenges in the BSEB Matric Class 10 answer key.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Official websites to check for BSEB Matric results online

matricresult2025.com

matricbiharboard.com

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download BSEB Matric marksheet