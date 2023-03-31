Search icon
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 date, time released: When, where to download BSEB Matric Result online

Once released, candidates can download the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

File photo

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result: Today, March 31, the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 is all set to be released by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB). The date and time of the Bihar Board Class 10th or Matric final results have been announced by BSEB. Bihar Education Minister to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 today (March 31) today at 1:15 pm. Once released, candidates can download the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 from the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The BSEB Matric Result 2023 will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav in the presence of BSEB Chairperson Anand Kishore. The results for around 16 lakh applicants will be released. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 date, time

  • Result: Bihar Board class 10th Result 2023
  • Date: Today, March 31, 2023.
  • Time: 1:15 PM
  • Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 website to check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Board Matric Exams were held on February 14, 2023. Students must receive a combined mark of 33 percent in all courses to pass. Along with results, the Bihar Education Minister will also announce the names of the topper students.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check  

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the 'Download BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023' link. 
  • Step 3: Fill in your login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as specified on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card.
  • Step 4: Submit and download the BSEB Matric Result 2023 mark sheet.

BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Bihar Result via SMS

  • Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile.
  • Step 2: Type the message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER.
  • Step 3: Send the message to 56263. 
