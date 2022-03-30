Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be announced on THIS date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the matric, class 10 exam result on Friday, March 31 at 1 pm. The board will hold a press conference to make the announcement.

State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the matric result at 1 pm tomorrow in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand Kishor, BSEB said in a tweet.

Students can check their results on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

BSEB has already declared the results of the Bihar Class 12 board exams 2022 on its official website on March 16, 2022.

READ | UP 12th Board Exam 2022 English paper CANCELLED in 24 districts due to paper leak

How to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year. The exam was conducted from February 17 to 24.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. They also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

However, students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.