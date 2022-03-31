Search icon
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 result DECLARED: Meet the top 10 rank holders

This year, Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 Matric exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally declared the results of the Class 10 board examination on Thursday afternoon.

Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 Matric exam, and Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur got second ranks. 

Eight students have been placed in the top 5 ranks. While 47 students have been placed in the top 10 ranks of Bihar board Class 10 result released today.  

The overall pass percentage of BSEB Class 10 Result Bihar board is 79.88 per cent.

Here's the list of top 10 rankers

Ramayani Roy - 487 marks 

Saniya Kumari – 486 marks 

Vivek Kumar Thakur – 486 marks 

Pragya Kumari – 485 marks 

Nirjala Kumari – 484 marks 

Anurag Kumar - 483 marks 

Susen Kumar - 483 marks 

Nikhil Kumar - 483 marks 

Muskan Khatoon - 482 marks 

Priya Raj – 482 marks 

