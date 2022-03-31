Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 result DECLARED: Meet the top 10 rank holders

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally declared the results of the Class 10 board examination on Thursday afternoon.
Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 Matric exam, and Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur got second ranks.
Eight students have been placed in the top 5 ranks. While 47 students have been placed in the top 10 ranks of Bihar board Class 10 result released today.
The overall pass percentage of BSEB Class 10 Result Bihar board is 79.88 per cent.
Here's the list of top 10 rankers
Ramayani Roy - 487 marks
Saniya Kumari – 486 marks
Vivek Kumar Thakur – 486 marks
Pragya Kumari – 485 marks
Nirjala Kumari – 484 marks
Anurag Kumar - 483 marks
Susen Kumar - 483 marks
Nikhil Kumar - 483 marks
Muskan Khatoon - 482 marks
Priya Raj – 482 marks
