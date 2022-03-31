Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 result DECLARED: Meet the top 10 rank holders

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally declared the results of the Class 10 board examination on Thursday afternoon.

Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 Matric exam, and Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur got second ranks.

Eight students have been placed in the top 5 ranks. While 47 students have been placed in the top 10 ranks of Bihar board Class 10 result released today.

The overall pass percentage of BSEB Class 10 Result Bihar board is 79.88 per cent.

Here's the list of top 10 rankers

Ramayani Roy - 487 marks

Saniya Kumari – 486 marks

Vivek Kumar Thakur – 486 marks

Pragya Kumari – 485 marks

Nirjala Kumari – 484 marks

Anurag Kumar - 483 marks

Susen Kumar - 483 marks

Nikhil Kumar - 483 marks

Muskan Khatoon - 482 marks

Priya Raj – 482 marks

READ | Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED at onlinebseb.in - Get direct link here