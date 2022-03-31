Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Meet Ramayani Roy, who topped BSEB Class 10 exams with 97%

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 Matric exam. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of the Class 10 board examination on Thursday.

The overall pass percentage of BSEB Class 10 Result Bihar board is 79.88 per cent.

The result was announced by state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in a press conference in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand Kishore.

Students can check their matriculation results on http://biharboardonline.com/ and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in

