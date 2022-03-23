BSEB matric result 2022 SOON: Websites, steps to check Bihar Board 10th result

The Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 is expected to be announced soon or latest by March-end. Once released, the students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.