BSEB matric result 2022 SOON: Websites, steps to check Bihar Board 10th result

The Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 is expected to be announced soon or latest by March-end. Once released, the students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.
Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:
biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
How to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022:
To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.
Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes
Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022
Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.