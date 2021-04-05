Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2021: No offline marksheet this year, how to check online

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will declare the BSEB Matric Result 2021 for over 16.84 lakh students shortly. Students who appeared for Class 10 boards can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebonline.in. BSEB has become the first education board in India to have released both class 10 and 12 results for 2021 academic year despite the COVID-19 pandemic-led school closure.

The candidates can check their results on the official website- biharboardonline.com. The matric exam result will also be available at other websites including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will not be released offline

Once released, candidates can log in to check the results at the official websites. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, schools will not release any offline result list. Students will have to check the results at the official websites only.

How to check BSEB Matric results 2021 via SMS

In case the internet connection is down or none of the above Bihar Board 10th result 2021 websites are working, you can check the BSEB 10th result 2021 though SMS as well.

To get your BSEB class 10 result via SMS, students have to type the following and send it to 56263— BSEB (no space) ROLLNUMBER

Bihar Board 10th result 2021: How to check BSEB Matric 2021 result via mobile app

To check the BSEB 10th result 2021 via mobile app, students need to download ‘Bihar Board Result 2021, BSEB 10th 12th result App' from Google Play Store. It is the highest rated app to check the Bihar board exam results 2021 at the moment.