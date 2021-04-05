Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage 78%, 101 students make it to top 10

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Bihar Class 10 Result 2021 for the Matric Exam 2021. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary formally declared the Bihar BSEB Matric Result 2021 from Patna Office of the Board. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, schools will not release any offline result list. Students will have to check the results at the official websites only. Students can now log onto biharboarrdonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com to check and access their individual results.

A total of 78.17 percent students cleared the 10th exam successfully, a slight drop from the last year.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Toppers

The board has also released the list of toppers. The first position is jointly shared by three candidates -- Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshani from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) and Sandeep Kumar from Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas. They have scored 96.80 percent. This year 78.17% students have passed the BSEB Matric examination, however, last year 80.59% students cleared the examination. The success rate of students has dropped this year.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: 101 students make it to top 10 list

As per the announcement made by the State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a total of 101 students have managed to make it to the top 10 rankers list. Out of the 101 students, 13 are from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui.

Students can check their results on a series of websites listed below-

Steps to check Class 10 Result 2021 BSEB Bihar

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the 'result link' available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

How to check How to check BSEB Matric results 2021 via SMS

In case the internet connection is down or none of the above Bihar Board 10th result 2021 websites are working, you can check the BSEB 10th result 2021 though SMS as well.

To get your BSEB class 10 result via SMS, students have to type the following and send it to 56263— BSEB (no space) ROLLNUMBER

Bihar Board 10th result 2021: How to check BSEB Matric 2021 result via mobile app

To check the BSEB 10th result 2021 via mobile app, students need to download ‘Bihar Board Result 2021, BSEB 10th 12th result App' from Google Play Store. It is the highest rated app to check the Bihar board exam results 2021 at the moment.