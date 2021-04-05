Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2021 DECLARED, steps to check, direct link

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has declared the BSEB Matric Result 2021 for over 16.84 lakh students. A total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the 10th exam successfully, a slight drop from the last year. BSEB has become the first education board in India to have released both class 10 and 12 results for 2021 academic year despite the COVID-19 pandemic-led school closure. Students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebonline.in.

Steps to check Class 10 Result 2021 BSEB Bihar

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the 'result link' available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Class 10 Result 2021 BSEB Bihar: List of Websites to Check Result

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

onlinebseb.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Students can also check their class 10 result directly by entering credentials in the direct link given below.

Direct link to check Class 10 Result 2021 BSEB Bihar

How to check How to check BSEB Matric results 2021 via SMS

In case the internet connection is down or none of the above Bihar Board 10th result 2021 websites are working, you can check the BSEB 10th result 2021 though SMS as well.

To get your BSEB class 10 result via SMS, students have to type the following and send it to 56263— BSEB (no space) ROLLNUMBER

The Board conducted the examination in 1525 centres across the state. A total of 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls appeared for the examination.

Last year, a total of 13.20 lakh students had passed the exam, the pass percentage counted as 80.59 per cent.