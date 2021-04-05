Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Pooja, Shubhdarshni, Sandeep bag top rank with 484 marks

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB Matric Result 2021 for over 16.84 lakh students. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary formally declared the Bihar BSEB Matric Result 2021 from Patna Office of the Board. Students can log onto biharboarrdonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com to check and access their individual results. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, schools will not release any offline result list. Students will have to check the results at the official websites only.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Toppers

The first position is jointly shared by three candidates -- Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshani from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) and Sandeep Kumar from Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas. They have scored 96.80 percent, by scoring 484 marks.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: 101 students in top 10 list merit list

As per the announcement made by the State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a total of 101 students have managed to make it to the top 10 rankers list. Out of the 101 students, 13 are from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Pass percentage

A total of 78.17 percent students cleared the 10th exam successfully, a slight drop from the last year. In 2020, the pass percent was 80.59 while in 2019, the pass percentage was at 80.73 percent.

A total of 16,54,171 students appeared for the exam of which 8,29,278 were girls while 8,24,893 were boys. As many as 12,93,054 students have passed of which 6,76,518 were boys while 6,16,536 were girls.

4,13,087 students have secured first division, 5,00,615 students have secured second division and 3,78,980 students have secured third division.

Students can check their results on a series of websites listed below-

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

onlinebseb.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Steps to check Class 10 Result 2021 BSEB Bihar

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the 'result link' available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.