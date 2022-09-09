Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exams 2023 Date Sheet: BSEB sent up exams expected to begin in October

File photo

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to conduct the Bihar Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2023 in February. As per the report, BSEB has prepared the exam schedule for Matric and Inter classes and exams will be conducted in the month on February. However, BSEB has not released any official statement on exam dates yet. Once released, final schedule will be available on the official website of the Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the report, Bihar Board matric sent-up exams will begin on November 15, 2022. The class 12 or inter exams will be conducted from October 11, 2022. However, the board has not released any official notification regarding the same yet.

The media report also adds, that nearly 30 lakh students have registered to appear in the Bihar Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2023. Out of which about 17 lakh students have registered for Bihar Board class 10th Matric exam whereas over 13 lakh will appear for BSEB Inter.

Bihar Board 2023 Datesheet: Key Points

Bihar board has already prepared the question papers for the matric and inter exams.

BSEB will provide the question paper to all DEO offices in September last week, as per the media reports.

