Bihar Board, BSEB ITI Answer Key 2022 released: Check how to raise objection here

BSEB ITI answer key 2022 has been released for both Hindi and English examinations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

BSEB ITI Answer Key 2022 released | Photo: PTI

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB ITI answer key 2022 has been released for both Hindi and English examinations. Students who appeared for the exam can check the BSEB provisional answer key 2022 on the official website-- biharboardonline.com. 

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and will have to enter their roll code, roll number, and date of birth. Students can raise objections to the provisional answer key till July 26 on the website. 

BSEB ITI Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

  • Go to the official website--biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the 'Grievance' tab on the appeared homepage
  • A new webpage will open
  • Click on the 'ITI Exam 2022' link
  • Candidates will be redirected to a login page
  • Enter the aksed credentials and click on the login button
  • BSEB ITI answer key will be displayed on the screen.

As per the Bihar ITI exam pattern, the paper was having three parts and each section had 50 questions of 100 marks making the paper 300 marks in total. There is no provision for negative marking in the exam. BIHAR ITICAT (Bihar Industrial Training Institute Common Admission Test) is a state-level test for admission to Industrial Training Institutes in Bihar. Bihar ITI entrance exam 2022 was conducted on June 12.

