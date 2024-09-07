BIG UPDATE! UGC NET answer key 2024 to be released soon at...

The UGC NET June 2024 exam was conducted between August 21 and September 5, 2024. However, several exam centers faced cancellations due to flooding, prompting the NTA to organize re-examinations shortly after.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the UGC NET June 2024 exam shortly. Candidates who took the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can soon access the answer key via the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Relevant details will also be available on the NTA's main website, nta.ac.in.

Although the exact date and time for the release of the provisional answer key have yet to be announced, NTA’s official brochure mentions that the provisional key and the question papers attempted by candidates will be displayed on the UGC NET website for two to three days after the examination period ends. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the precise release date.

Once the answer key is released, candidates will also have the opportunity to challenge it. An objection window will be opened, allowing candidates to raise concerns by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per challenged question. However, only objections submitted through the official key challenge link will be considered, and any challenges made without sufficient evidence or submitted after the deadline will be dismissed.

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Go to the UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Look for the “UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key” link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page that appears.

4. Submit the information to view your answer key.

5. Review and download the key for future reference.

6. It's recommended to keep a printed copy for any further use.

For more details, candidates should regularly check the UGC NET official website.