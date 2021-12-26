Big update on EWS admissions in Delhi schools - Education Department says this

As per a recent order by Delhi government’s Education Department, private schools will not be allowed to claim exemption from EWS and CWSN (children with special needs) student admissions quota on the basis of not being able to admit enough students in the general category.

Private schools operating in Delhi have to allot 22% seats for EWS/ DG (disadvantaged group) from their sanctioned classroom strength in entry-level classes. 3% seats have to be reserved for CWSN category students. The general rule of thumb is one EWS admission for every three students admitted under general category.

Schools have found it difficult to adhere by the norm this year with fewer EWS and CWSN admissions. 1000 seats under EWS reservation and 5000 seats under CWSN continue to be unfilled. As per the circular from the Department of Education, “The department has received several complaints from parents/parent associations regarding refusal of concerned private unaided-recognised schools concerned for not giving admission to selected EWS/DG/CWSN children on the ground of fewer general admissions in the academic year 2021-2022. Further, several private unaided-recognised schools are now claiming they got fewer general category students for admission than the sanctioned strength. Thereby, they seek an exemption in admitting all the EWS/DG/CWSN category students allotted as per sanctioned strength to them, to the extent in proportion of the actually admitted general category students,” read a circular issued Friday by the education department.

“This ground for refusing admission to the said children on the ground of not getting requisite number of admissions under general category is erroneous interpretation of the circular dated 09.07.2021,” the circular added.

In the July circular, the department had directed schools to ensure all “possible efforts” are made to fill seats in the general category by August 31. The circular has stated that schools could make a representation to the DOE if they sought to be exempt from giving admissions to students under the EWS/ CWSN quota if they were unable to fill the general seats by 31. On this, the recent circular said that the department has decided not to extend the applicability of the exemption.