The final results of CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 are expected to be announced in the first or second week of May, 2025, if past trends are to be taken into account. Students can access their results online on the CBSE Board's official site- cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in by entering their roll number, date of birth, school number and admit card ID.

Pertinent to note that over 44 lakh students appeared this year collectively in Class 10 and 12 exams and results for both the classes are likely to be announced on the same day. Once declared, students can download the provisional marksheet from the official site. However, the original one will be available at their schools.

As per past trends, the board typically announces the final results in the first/second week of May. However, the CBSE board has not made any official announcements yet. In 2024, the results were declared on May 13.

Step-by-step guide to access CBSE Class 10 and 12 results

1. Visit the official CBSE websites – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

2. Click on the link for “CBSE 10th Result 2025” or “CBSE 12th Result 2025” on the homepage

3. Provide your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID

4. Your CBSE Result 2025 will appear on the screen

5. Download the provisional marksheet for future use