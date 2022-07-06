Big update! NEET UG 2022 Admit Card expected on this day: How to check here

NEET UG 2022 big update | Photo: PTI/File

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Admit Card 2022 is expected to be released this week by July 10. The NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17. Candidates will be able to check Once released, students will be able to check and download their NEET admit cards online on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

As many as 18 lakh candidates are waiting for the NEET admit card 2022. NTA has already released the NEET exam city allotment slips, till now, it has not given any specific date for the release of admit cards.

NEET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Go to the website - neet.nta.ac.in

In the notice section, select Admit Card download link

Enter and submit your login details

Admit Card will be shown on the screen

Download and print it for future use.

