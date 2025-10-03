BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

As of now, UPSC candidates have to wait for one year for the answer to the prelims exam.

UPSC news: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has taken a major decision to release the provisional answer key soon after the civil services prelims exam. As of now, UPSC candidates have to wait for one year for the answer to the prelims exam. As per reports, candidates will be able to challenge answers by submitting three reliable references, and a panel of subject experts will assess these objections. This has been a long-standing demand of the Civil Services aspirants to bring more transparency in the exam process. The new rule will be implemented from next year.

UPSC Exam Pattern

The UPSC conducts civil services annually in three stages: prelims, mains and interview. Through this, candidates are selected for Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers’ posts.

