CBSE introduces on-screen marking and a simplified re-evaluation process for the 2024-25 board exams to improve transparency and efficiency.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced several important changes to its board exams, marking system, and re-evaluation process for the upcoming academic session of 2024-25. These new developments aim to make the board exams more transparent, efficient, and faster in terms of evaluation and result declaration.

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Under this system, the answer sheets of certain subjects, especially those with fewer examinees, will be scanned and uploaded online. The examiners will then mark these answer sheets digitally instead of handling physical copies. This move is expected to reduce delays in the evaluation process and ensure more accuracy. CBSE had previously experimented with this system in the 2013-14 session, but at that time, certain challenges were faced during implementation. Now, with better technology and planning, the board is confident of its success.

Another major change involves the re-evaluation process for students appearing for the 2025 board exams. Until now, the process was lengthy, involving multiple steps like verification of marks, applying for photocopies of answer sheets, and then filing for re-evaluation. However, under the new system, students can directly request a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheet. After reviewing it, they can either apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both — all in a much more straightforward manner. This will help students understand their marks better and resolve any issues without unnecessary delays.

CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, confirmed these new reforms, explaining that the main goal is to simplify the process for students and make it more transparent. These changes were discussed and approved in CBSE's 140th governing body meeting held in December 2023.

Overall, these reforms are part of CBSE’s continuous efforts to modernize the exam process, reduce errors, and ensure timely results. The board is expected to announce more details about the implementation in the coming months, and students, teachers, and parents are eagerly waiting for the updates.