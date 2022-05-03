Big UGC update: This subject to be compulsory in all universities, higher education institutions

File Photo

In latest update from University Grants Commission (UGC), sports subject is set to become compulsory in universities and higher education institutions across the country. Now, taking care of the physical, mental fitness and emotional health of the students will be mandatory for universities, higher education institutes.

A high-level committee of the UGC prepared the first guidelines on physical fitness, sports, student health, welfare, mental and emotional health under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Furthermore, it will now be mandatory to appoint physical, mental health counsellors and experts in institutes. It may also be mandatory to make a walking track in institutes for the fitness of the students.

Guidelines for universities and colleges can be issued as early as tomorrow.

