The Delhi cabinet on Wednesday passed legislation to oversee the management of school fees as parents have complained of “arbitrary" hike in fee. Education Minister Ashish Sood was present at the media conference that was conducted to announce the new rules. He confirmed that three committees will be formed to ensure implementation of the new rules. He also said that the new panels will make decisions on fees covering three years which will be based on the school infrastructure, he said.

Delhi Govt’s new legislation on fee hike

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told the press during the conference that the Cabinet will soon issue a comprehensive guideline for fees in all the schools private or non-private. Referring to the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees 2025 Bill, she said, “...I feel overjoyed to tell you that the Delhi government has made a historic and brave decision, and the draft Bill has been passed by the Cabinet today. A complete guideline, procedure for fees will be decided for all 1,677 schools in Delhi, whether they are aided, non-aided or private. For the first time in history, such a Bill is being drafted by the government.”

Sood further assured that in the new decision-making process all stakeholders including teachers and even parents will be involved. This comes after parents throughout Delhi have been protesting arbitrary fee hikes by private schools. In their complaints, they have alleged threats by schools to students in case fee is not paid. Parents also accused schools of not giving any justification for fee hike and using coercive tactics instead.

To tackle the problem, CM Gupta sent notices to schools over these complaints and emphasised that the state government was committed to transparency and protection of children's right to education. The legislation has been brought to ensure transparency and accountability by schools to the fee fixation process.