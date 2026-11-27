The order brings relief to reserved category candidates who had challenged the commission's selection process, claiming they were denied selection in the open category even though they scored higher marks than candidates picked in the unreserved category.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to declare the results of the UPPCS-2025 Preliminary Examination afresh.The court directed the UPPSC to prepare a revised merit list on the basis of reservation and merit.

The order brings relief to reserved category candidates who had challenged the commission's selection process, claiming they were denied selection in the open category even though they scored higher marks than candidates picked in the unreserved category.

Candidates will not have to sit for the preliminary examination again. The commission will prepare a revised result on the basis of the marks already obtained in the exam conducted earlier.

Justice Manish Kumar Nigam, sitting as a single judge, passed the order on petitions filed by reserved category candidates. The court asked the commission to prepare a fresh selection list as per reservation rules and merit.

Quota aspirants challenge hiring process

The court ordered that candidates belonging to reserved categories who have scored more marks than the last selected candidate in the unreserved category be included in the open category.

The court has also sought details of the marks obtained by candidates selected category-wise from the Commission.

Main examination and interviews to be held again

The Mains Examination will now be conducted afresh on the basis of the revised merit list.Candidates will be called for interviews on the basis of the new Mains Examination results. The interview process will also be conducted afresh.

According to the candidates' counsel, Abhishek Shukla, the Preliminary Examination will not be held again. The revised results will be declared on the basis of the marks obtained in the examination already conducted.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories had filed a petition before the High Court, alleging that despite securing higher marks, they were not given the benefit of selection under the open category.

The petitioners argued that the open category is not reserved for any particular class and that candidates from all categories should be accommodated in it on the basis of merit.A total of 814 posts are to be filled through UPPCS-2025. As many as 6,26,387 candidates had applied for the Preliminary Examination, while 2,65,270 candidates appeared in the examination.

UPPCS-2025 recruitment

On the basis of the Preliminary Examination, 11,727 candidates were declared successful for the Mains Examination. A total of 10,284 candidates appeared in the Mains Examination, out of whom 2,297 candidates were declared successful for the interview.

After the High Court order, these numbers are likely to change as the commission revises the preliminary exam result and conducts the later stages of the selection process afresh.

The revised process will decide the eligibility and selection of candidates based on merit and the applicable reservation rules.

