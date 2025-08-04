Twitter
EDUCATION

BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here

The formulations, which will now cost less, span a wide range of medicines including anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, antibiotic, anti-diabetic and psychiatric medicines.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has lowered the retail costs of 35 necessary medications that are marketed by top pharmaceutical companies in an effort to make medications more accessible to consumers.

Anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, antibiotic, anti-diabetic, and psychiatric medications are among the many medications covered by the formulations, which will now be less expensive.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers announced the directive following the NPPA's price regulation.  It is anticipated that consumers, especially those who are managing chronic diseases, will find respite from the price reductions, which apply to all medications.

Fixed-dose combos of Aceclofenac, Paracetamol and Trypsin Chymotrypsin, Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate, Atorvastatin combinations, and more recent oral anti-diabetic combinations such as Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin, and Metformin are among the main formulations covered by the price control order.

While the same formulation sold by Cadila Pharmaceuticals is now priced at Rs 15.01, the price of one Aceclofenac-Paracetamol-Trypsin Chymotrypsin tablet made by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals and sold by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has been set at Rs 13.

Similarly, a pill that contains 40 mg of atorvastatin and 75 mg of clopidogrel, which are commonly used to treat cardiovascular diseases, costs Rs 25.61.

Along with essential pharmaceuticals like Diclofenac Injection, which costs Rs 31.77 per milliliter, and Cholecalciferol drops for vitamin D supplements, oral suspensions for pediatric usage, such as Cefixime and Paracetamol combos, have also been listed.

Retailers and dealers are required by the official mandate to prominently display these updated pricing lists within their establishments.  The Essential Commodities Act of 1955 and the DPCO of 2013 both have penalties for noncompliance with the declared prices, including the recovery of overcharged amounts with interest.

The NPPA made it clear that the fixed pricing did not include the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which might be applied if necessary.  Manufacturers must publish updated price lists in Form V via the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System, transmit the data to the state drug controllers and the NPPA, and adhere to all legal obligations.

This most recent notification supersedes any previous pricing orders issued for the designated formulas and producers.

India's drug price regulator, the NPPA, is housed inside the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and is in charge of setting and updating pharmaceutical product pricing as well as keeping an eye on the costs of both controlled and decontrolled medications.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
