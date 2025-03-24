IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras introduce Olympiad-based admission pathways for undergraduate courses, starting from 2025-26, offering an alternative to JEE.

In a major shift from the traditional admission process, IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras have introduced new pathways for undergraduate admissions based on performance in international Olympiads, starting from the 2025-26 academic year. This move aims to provide talented students with an alternate route into these prestigious institutions, beyond the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

IIT Kanpur’s Olympiad-Based Admission Initiative

IIT Kanpur is offering direct admission to students excelling in international Olympiads in specific fields. These fields include Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemistry, Economic Sciences and Mathematics, and Statistics. This new initiative brings IIT Kanpur in line with other top institutions like IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Bombay, IISc, and IISER, which have already introduced Olympiad-based entry routes.

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Kanpur

To be eligible for this pathway, candidates must meet the following criteria:

They should be of the same age as JEE (Advanced) candidates.

They must have appeared for their Class XII exams (or equivalent) for the first time either in the year of admission or the previous year.

Candidates must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in Class XII.

They must have attended the relevant Olympiad training camp for the subject they are applying for.

Applicants should not have been previously admitted to any IIT through JoSAA, nor should they have had an IIT admission canceled.

The selection process for admission at IIT Kanpur will take place in two stages:

Initial Screening: Each department will review the Olympiad rankings and shortlist candidates accordingly.

Written Examination and Interview: Shortlisted candidates will have to take a written exam, and an interview may be conducted based on the results.

A selection committee, led by the Dean of Academic Affairs, will ensure a smooth process to fill available seats.

IIT Madras and the ScOpE Pathway

Similarly, IIT Madras has launched the Science Olympiad Excellence (ScOpE) scheme, offering direct admission to top-performing Olympiad students, bypassing the JEE Advanced. Under the ScOpE scheme, two supernumerary seats per undergraduate program will be available—one of which will be reserved for female applicants. This initiative also starts from the 2025-26 academic year.

Eligibility Criteria for ScOpE Admissions at IIT Madras

To apply for the ScOpE pathway at IIT Madras, candidates must:

Be Indian nationals or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)/Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), having obtained their OCI/PIO card before March 4, 2021.

These new admission routes are a significant step towards recognizing and rewarding exceptional talent in science and mathematics, providing more opportunities for students to join India's top engineering institutions.