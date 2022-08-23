Search icon
Bhubaneswar private school teachers detain student in classroom over delayed fees

Bhubaneswar's teacher allegedly kept students confined in a room due to a delay in fee payment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

Photo: PTI

A private school teacher in Bhubaneswar kept dozens of students confined in a room due to delay in fee payment by the kid's guardians.  Irate parents staged a sit-in in front of the school's gate at Ghatikia on Tuesday, demanding strict action against the school for the harassment meted out to their children a day ago.

At least 34 students were kept in a room for around five hours. They were not given permission to eat, drink or go to the toilet and even the fans were switched off, their parents told reporters.

The teachers rejected the kids' request to make phone calls to their parents, informing them that they were confined as their tuition fees were not deposited on time. The school authorities then gave notice to the students, asking them to give it to their guardians.

One of the parents claimed that they had already paid tuition fees online, but it was not showing in the record due to a technical issue. A school spokesperson refused to comment on the issue.

Acting on the parents' complaint, a case has been lodged at the Bharatpur police station against officials of the school under Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, beside the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, an officer said.

One of the parents demanded the arrest of those guilty, adding that they would approach the human and child rights commissions, and consult the lawyers for the next move.

(With input from PTI)

