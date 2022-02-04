BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 75 posts at bhel.com, salary up to Rs 37500 – Know how to apply, last date

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) is inviting applications for 75 Welder posts. The last date to apply is February 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bhel.com.

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Welder

No. Of Posts: 75

Pay Scale: 37,500/- Per Month

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

UR: 37

SC: 11

ST: 03

OBC: 18

EWS: 06

Total: 75

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done ITI , ( National Trade Certificate) Pass & Qualified Boiler Welder’s Certificate as per Indian Boiler Regulations, 1950 & minimum 02 years of experience.

Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Demand Draft drawn in favour of BHEL, PSER payable at Nagpur or UPI:BHELNAGPUR@SBI

UR/EWS/OBC: 200/-

SC/ST/PWD: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website bhelpswr.co.in. Candidates may also send a Hard copy of the online application along with self-attested all relevant documents to Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Complex, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur – 440001 on or before February 17, 2022.

Starting date for online application submission: February 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 14, 2022

Last Date for Hard Copy of Online Application Submission: February 17, 2022

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Educational Qualification or Skill Test.

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Notification: careers.bhel.in