BHEL Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 184 posts, apply at hwr.bhel.com, know salary, eligibility

BHEL Haridwar is inviting applications for 184 Trade Apprentice posts. The last date to apply is June 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hwr.bhel.com.

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: ITI (Trade) Apprentice

No. of posts: 184

Pay Scale: 7700 to 8050/- (Per Month)

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Trade wise Details

Fitter: 65

Welder: 20

Turner: 19

Machinist: 43

Electrician: 26

Draftsmen (Mechanic):02

Electronics (Mechanic):01

Motor Mechanic Vehicle: 01

Carpenter: 01

Foundry men: 06

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th exam passed and ITI in relevant Trade recognised by SCVT/NCVT.

Age Limit: 18 to 27 Years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website careers.bhelhwr.co.in. Candidates may also send hard copy of online application along with self-attested all relevant documents to Director (HR), Room No.-29, HRA Department, Main Admin Building HEEP, Ranipur, Haridwar-249403, Uttarakhand, India.

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: June 11, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 21, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: June 28, 2022

Date of Exam: August 06, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

