BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer & Supervisor posts, get salary up to Rs 71,000 - Eligibility, Age limit

Here is a chance for engineers looking for an opportunity to get a job in a government based company. The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for the post of Engineer and Supervisor in Civil Discipline.

Interested candidates can apply online for this post on the official website of BHEL - pswr.bhel.com.

Applications must be submitted before January 12, 2022. However, the last date for submission of the copy of the application form and other required documents has been fixed as January 15, 2022. The application process for this recruitment has already begun from December 30, 2021.

This recruitment is looking to hire 10 Engineers and 26 Supervisors.

Salary:

Candidates selected for the post of Supervisor will get a salary up to Rs 39,970 per month and those who will be hired for the post of Engineer will get a salary up to Rs 71,040 per month.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Engineers: Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks from a recognized University or Institute.

- Supervisor: Candidates having a diploma in civil engineering can also apply for supervisor posts.

Candidates applying for these posts should not be above the age of 40 years.

Candidates will be selected for the recruitment to the posts of Engineer and Supervisor on the basis of an interview.

All candidates can apply for BHEL Engineer and Supervisor Recruitment 2022 through the official website pswr.bhel.com or careers.bhel.in within stipulated time. Candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.